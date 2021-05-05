GWM Advisors LLC Sells 746 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 170,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000.

BSJM stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

