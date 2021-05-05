GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,938 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

