GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

