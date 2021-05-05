FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Increased by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

SGEN stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.36. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.