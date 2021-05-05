comScore (SCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. comScore has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

