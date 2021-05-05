AppLovin (APP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.