Lumentum (LITE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

