Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Hologic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 286.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 149,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 51,634 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.