Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,503 shares of company stock worth $11,492,484. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average is $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

