Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.97% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Get Global X Millennials Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $43.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.