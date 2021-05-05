Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 1.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

