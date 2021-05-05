Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

