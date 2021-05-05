Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.