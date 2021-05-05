Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62.

