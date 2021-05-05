Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

