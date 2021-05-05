$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. ExlService posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $96.77.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

