Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TEF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 119.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

