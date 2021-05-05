GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

