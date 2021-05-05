Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,550,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $212.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.03. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

