Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

