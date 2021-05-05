Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

