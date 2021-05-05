David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,594.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

