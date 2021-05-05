The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

Shares of SMG opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.78. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.