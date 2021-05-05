H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,996 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of H&R Block worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HRB opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

