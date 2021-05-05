Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $41,029,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $12,380,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.