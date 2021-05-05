Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $466,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

