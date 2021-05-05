Morgan Stanley Acquires 102,415 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,046 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

