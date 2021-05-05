Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Up 5.6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. 67,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,047,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

