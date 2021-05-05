Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 516,903 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSE:MCN opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

