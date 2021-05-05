Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $18.36. Passage Bio shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 995 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on PASG. Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 700,431 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 499,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 159,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

