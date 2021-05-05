Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 681 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in HollyFrontier by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

