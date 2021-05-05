NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Short Interest Up 26.3% in April

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

