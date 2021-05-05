Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.38 ($33.39).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €30.17 ($35.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a 12-month low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a 12-month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.26.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.