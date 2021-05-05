WPP (LON:WPP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 981 ($12.82) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 947.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.68. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07). The stock has a market cap of £11.88 billion and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04%.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

