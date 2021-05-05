NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.35. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

