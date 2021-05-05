Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

