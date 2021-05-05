Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

