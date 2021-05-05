Arve Hanstveit Sells 14,374 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

