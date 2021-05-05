Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Superdry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SEPGY stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.82. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

