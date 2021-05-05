Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 4.6%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.23 and last traded at $78.23. Approximately 5,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,035,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

