Thomas W. Wirth Sells 719 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CHMG opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $199.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

