dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Acquires C$11,500.00 in Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier bought 25,000 shares of dynaCERT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 814,109 shares in the company, valued at C$374,490.14.

DYA stock opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. dynaCERT Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74.

dynaCERT Company Profile

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

