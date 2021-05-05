Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 6.9%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.49. Approximately 2,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $743.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

