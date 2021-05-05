Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.34

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 35728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 14.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gray Television by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

