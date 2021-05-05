Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Jim Recer Buys 587 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Jim Recer acquired 587 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $19,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

