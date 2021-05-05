Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,055,000 after acquiring an additional 145,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,930,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

