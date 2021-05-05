Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON stock opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

