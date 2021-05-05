Strs Ohio Lowers Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

EME stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

