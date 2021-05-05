Strs Ohio Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LKQ by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.