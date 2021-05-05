Strs Ohio Acquires 700 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Strs Ohio grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in LHC Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $205.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

